#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 87,686 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of March 31

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 87,686 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to March 31, Wednesday, stands at 8,308,469 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 84.01 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

COVID-19: UAE reports 2,084 new cases, total now at 461,444

5 hours ago
