1 million Sinovac vaccines bought by PH government arrive today

The one million doses of Sinovac vaccines purchased by the Philippine government from China arrived in the country today.

The vaccines arrived at Villamor Airbase at around 5 in the afternoon. The one million doses are only part of the 25 million doses of Sinovac vaccines which would be worth Php700 million.

“Sa Sinovac ,may darating na 1.5M pa this coming April, then 2M this coming May, then 4.5M sa June, then sa succeeding months until December mayroon po tayong matatanggap na 25M,” Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said during the turnover ceremony.

“Nakita natin sa studies ng countries na mayroon ng massive rollout, nakita natin na talagang bumaba ang tinatawag nating incidents ng hospitalization at deaths,” he added.

President Rodrigo Duterte also earlier approved the use of one million doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines for the use of health workers deployed in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases namely:

Metro Manila

Bulacan

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Cebu City and

Davao City.