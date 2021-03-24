Carla Abellana recalls the day Tom Rodriguez proposed to her

Kapuso actress Carla Abellana recalled the moments before her boyfriend, Tom Rodriguez, proposed to her.

Carla said that she ‘spaced out’ when she felt that Tom is gearing up to make the big announcement.

“I was just really staring at the flowers and the candles. Para akong nag-space out kasi ganoon pala ‘yon. Parang wala kang masyadong narinig, so I couldn’t even understand what Tom was saying,” she said.

Carla said when she already realized what was happening that’s the time she started crying.

“I became really emotional, lalo na when I saw Tom’s family was there virtually. Nakita ko sila, ‘yung faces nila sa screen. Madaling-araw [3 a.m.] sa US pero nakabantay sila sa proposal. Iyak ako nang iyak. ‘Yung iyak ko, parang lola daw na iyak,” she shared.

Carla said that she did not think twice when she said yes to Tom.

“Siyempre, yes, hindi na ‘yun pag-iisipan. Sometimes kasi, ‘di ba, napapanood natin sa movies na kapag may ganyan na nagpo-propose, parang medyo nabablangko pa ‘yung girl, hindi makasagot agad. But, really, almost automatic naman ‘yung answer. ‘Yung yes to that question. Kasi kung tutuusin, proposal lang naman ‘yung hinihintay,” she said.

The couple announced their engagement on their social media accounts on Instagram.

The two were in a relationship since 2014. (TDT)