Body of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid laid to rest

The late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum was laid to rest this afternoon at the Umm Hurair cemetery in Dubai after funeral prayers were offered at Zabeel Mosque.

The funeral was led by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai along with H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.

RELATED STORY: 10-day mourning announced in Dubai as Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid passes away

Also present were H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; and sons of the decseased ‒ Sheikh Rashid, Sheikh Saeed and Sheikh Maktoum; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; along with a number of Sheikhs.

