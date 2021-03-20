Philippines slates start of mass vaccination by May – Galvez

The Philippines’ mass vaccination program against COVID-19 could possibly begin in May after the completion of inoculation of 1.7 million health workers according to Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr.

Galvez, who is also the chief implementer of the National Task Force against Covid-19, said the immunization of health workers is expected to be completed by mid-April.

“Kung dadating ang mga orders natin from AstraZeneca, Moderna, Novavax. Sa ngayon, targeted vaccination tayo,” he said in a press briefing.

RELATED STORY: PH plans to produce local vaccine soon – Galvez

The vaccine czar cited the low vaccine supply as the reason to delays in the rollout of COVID-19 jabs.

He added that bulk of 30 to 50 million doses COVID-19 vaccines procured by the government will arrive by the third or fourth quarter of 2021.

“Even if we have money to buy the vaccines, we cannot get them. Even if we have negotiations, these would still be available in the third quarter or fourth quarter. Even if we dig into the ground, we cannot get vaccines because the problem is the supply,” Galvez said.

“So what we see is there will be an easing up of the vaccine dosage most likely by July,” he said.

READ ON: Galvez: All on-hand COVID-19 vaccines deployed

Meanwhile, an additional 400,000 doses of Sinovac donated by the Chinese government and 1 million doses procured by the government will arrive this month.

The government is also eyeing to procure 2 to 3 million shots of Sputnik V developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Institute which was granted with emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Galvez also said around 4 million vaccines from Gamaleya Institute and Sinovac is expected to arrive in the country next month. (RA)