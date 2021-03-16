Saudi Arabia abolishes kafala system

Saudi Arabia is abolishing the ‘kafala’ sponsorship system which is set to benefit foreign workers including overseas Filipino workers or OFWs.

The abolition of the decades-old sponsorship system will now give foreign workers the freedom to enter and exit the country even without the approval of their employer’s permission.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced in November last year that it would implement in March the new conditions under which foreign workers in the Kingdom can benefit, with the aim of improving the kafala sponsorship system in the Kingdom.

Recruitment and migration expert Manny Geslani said in a statement that from now on, OFWs can ask to change employers, leave the country upon the expiration of their contracts and be allowed more liberal conditions from their employers.

“Employers used the system to hold our workers despite the termination of their contracts or contracts disputes which led to their running away but since the employers used the system to withhold “exit visas” leading to holding the hostage the worker unless payment was made by the Philippine embassy or the accredited recruiter of the worker,” Geslani said.

The Saudi government also lifted the system in order to attract more highly skilled workers who were hesitant to work in KSA due to the kafala system.

The abolition of the Kafala will also benefit Filipino household service workers who are prone to having abusive employers. (TDT)