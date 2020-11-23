Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Duterte welcomes Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

Photo credit: PCOO

President Rodrigo Duterte welcomed the labor reform initiatives, which will be launched in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia next year.

“President Duterte considers the LRI as a major labor reform program that will significantly improve the working conditions of and benefit migrant workers in the Kingdom, including 800,000 Filipinos,” the statement said.

The LRI will abolish the decades-old Kafala system, a labor practice which ties the visa status of a worker to his or her employer.

The labor department however said that domestic helpers and drivers will not be part of these labor reforms.

“The President looks forward to the implementation of the LRI when it takes effect on March 2021,” the statement said.

Duterte assures his commitment that the Philippines will continue to work with His Majesty King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to further protect migrant workers.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Two orphans, grandparents provided with 10-year golden visa in Dubai

Two orphans, grandparents provided with 10-year golden visa in Dubai

2 hours ago
Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports 1,065 new cases, total now at 160,055

COVID-19: UAE reports 1,065 new cases, total now at 160,055

4 hours ago
Photo of Duterte-Duterte on 2022? Malacañang says unlikely possibility

Duterte-Duterte on 2022? Malacañang says unlikely possibility

4 hours ago
Photo of Residents urged to record their performances of UAE National Anthem in build up to 49th National Day

Residents urged to record their performances of UAE National Anthem in build up to 49th National Day

5 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close