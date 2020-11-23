Duterte welcomes Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms

President Rodrigo Duterte welcomed the labor reform initiatives, which will be launched in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia next year.

“President Duterte considers the LRI as a major labor reform program that will significantly improve the working conditions of and benefit migrant workers in the Kingdom, including 800,000 Filipinos,” the statement said.

The LRI will abolish the decades-old Kafala system, a labor practice which ties the visa status of a worker to his or her employer.

The labor department however said that domestic helpers and drivers will not be part of these labor reforms.

“The President looks forward to the implementation of the LRI when it takes effect on March 2021,” the statement said.

Duterte assures his commitment that the Philippines will continue to work with His Majesty King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to further protect migrant workers.