Vaccinated gov’t employees in Abu Dhabi to undergo monthly PCR tests

All Abu Dhabi government employees will still have to undergo monthly PCR tests even if they have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The test must be performed every 28 days after they receive their second dose of the vaccine, authorities said.

Only those with a status of letter ‘E’ on their Al Hosn app will be exempted from doing the tests.

“Employees who have received the Covid-19 vaccine are obliged to take a PCR test every month (every 28 days since the second dose),” the Human Resources Authority and the Department of Government Support said in its guidelines.

Employees will shoulder the cost of the tests.

“Employees vaccinated within the national vaccination programmes, and volunteers in clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccines who have the active icon (letter E) on Alhosn app will be exempted from the test,” the statement added.

Government employees who are not vaccinated must pay for their PCR tests.

Any employee who wants to enter government offices must present negative test result from the past 3 days.

In a report on the National, majority of Abu Dhabi government employees are working from home.

Currently, government offices operate at 30 percent capacity for those who need to be physically present in their work places.

Semi-private offices also follow the same procedures and health standards against COVID-19. (TDT)