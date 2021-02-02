FAQs: DHA releases guidelines on home isolation while waiting for PCR test results

A comprehensive guide on home isolation for people waiting for their swab test result has been issued on Monday by a health chief at the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

Dr. Hind Al Awadhi, Head of Health Promotion and Education at DHA, advised those waiting for their PCR test result to consider themselves to have contracted COVID-19 until their swab results come out.

After taking the test, one must not step outside; they must not report for work or school.

One should also isolate themselves while at home, especially if they exhibit flu-like symptoms and should follow all precautionary measures. Dr. Hind said this is a crucial time to protect one’s family members and the community.

I have a positive PCR test result, what should I do?

Dr. Hind said your period of isolation will begin from the date of undergoing the PCR test. Those who don’t exhibit any symptoms or asymptomatic patients will undergo an isolation period of ten days.

However, should one exhibit any symptoms, the isolation period should continue until one doesn’t have any fever that will last for three consecutive days. One should also make sure that the other symptoms have subsided.

Dr. Hind emphasized that there should be a consultation with the family physician, in order to assess one’s medical situation and determine if one can be isolated at home.

Those who need telemedicine consultation, DHA’s Doctor for Every Citizen telemedicine service is also available.

What steps should my family members do while I am in home isolation?

1. The patient should have a separate room and a separate bathroom that he/she can use.

2. If it is a shared bathroom, the patient can only leave his/her room when using the bathroom. One should wear a mask. After using the bathroom, there should be disinfectant wipes or disinfectant liquid to wipe off commonly used surfaces after each use. These surfaces are faucet knobs, door handles, and the toilet seat lid.

3. Food should be placed outside the room door of the patient. Disposable containers and disposable cutlery are advised to be used.

4. Trashes inside the room of the patient should be collected by the patient and put in a garbage bag. In order to ensure that the bag is not infected, sanitize one’s hands and use gloves when closing it.

A house member is also advised to wear a mask and gloves. It should be disposed of outside the house in the designated place immediately.

5. The same procedure should be observed when handling laundry. One should use a disposable laundry bag in the room. Again, the family member in charge of the laundry should wear a mask and gloves.

One must use disinfection liquid and detergent while washing it. To ensure that the washing machine used is still safe for others, disinfection procedures must follow.

There are also laundry services approved by the Dubai Municipality who can also do laundry services. You must inform them that the clothes belong to a COVID-19 patient.

6. Once your COVID-19 patient has recovered, you can now employ professional disinfection services for the room and bathroom that the patient used.

7. Although not required to take another PCR test, the recovered COVID-19 patient should ensure that symptoms have already subsided and the person is fever-free for the last three days. One should also continue to build his immunity by taking healthy foods, drinking plenty of fluids and continue taking multivitamins as per the doctor’s advice.