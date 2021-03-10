PH study reveals 30% of Filipino population violate social distancing

The OCTA research group released its new study showing that while a majority of Filipinos follow minimum health standards such as wearing face masks and face shields, three out of 10 do not adhere to social distancing measures.

In its independent and non-commissioned survey conducted from January 26 to February 1, 91% of Filipinos wore face masks, 90% said they clean their hands via hand washing or using alcohol disinfectant, and 82% said they use face shields.

But only 67% said they observe physical distancing. 60% said they stay at home when it is not necessary to go out.

Less than half, or 43%, said they avoid going to crowded places while 41% said they avoid people who are sick.

More Filipinos however abide the rule on wearing face masks.

89% of Filipinos “always” wear their face masks when going outside their homes but only 64% said they always wear face shields in public places.

1,500 adult respondents were part of the OCTA survey.

The Philippines’ coronavirus cases have reached over 600,000 after the Department of Health recorded 2,668 new COVID-19 cases.

Of the total of 600,428, Health officials said 41,822 are considered active according to its Tuesday bulletin.

171 new recoveries and seven deaths, bringing the total to 546,078 and 12,528 respectively.

The Department of Health sees no need to revert to a stricter community quarantine in the country amid the rising and alarming cases of COVID-19.

The DOH said that local government units have already prepared for this and following health standards and local lockdowns will do for now.

“For now, we are not contemplating this regionwide ECQ. If you observe, this is not the only measure we can implement. When we had a meeting with the mayors, it was agreed on that there will be localized responses, these will be intensive responses—barangays, sitios, increased visibility of enforcers,” DOH spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

The health official added that the rise in cases is not only due to the new COVID-19 variants.