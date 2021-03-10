‘Korea Town’ to rise soon in PH

Another interesting concept is now in the works that will witness the rise of a Korean-focused area in the capital of the Philippines.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno recently met with South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Kim In-chul to build the country’s very own ‘Korea Town’ in Malate.

The move is said to strengthen the relations between Manila and South Korea.

“We are building Korea Town in the Malate area to showcase Korean culture right in the nation’s capital. We also told His Excellency about how we benchmarked Myeong-dong’s markets in Binondo, Manila,” said Moreno during Amb. In-chul’s courtesy call at the Manila City Hall.

The concept of ‘Korea Town’ was first discussed around 2019, when then South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Han Dong-man shared that he envisions working with the city of Manila to transform a part of the capital, with the emergence of Korean restaurants and rising numbers of Korean tourists.

Relations between South Korea and the Philippines began in 1949 when the Philippines provided military assistance to South Korea during the war.