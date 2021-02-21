Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Isko Moreno meets Erap Estrada in a wedding event

Photo from Isko Moreno Domagoso's Facebook page.

Former rivals Manila mayor Isko Moreno and former president Joseph Erap Estrada had a quick encounter after the heated elections in 2019 in a wedding event this weekend.

“Akin pong ikinagalak nang sa isang kasalan ay muli kong nakatagpo ang dating alkalde ng Maynila, si dating pangulong Joseph ‘Erap’ Estrada,” Moreno said in his Facebook post.

The Manila mayor also shared what transpired in the quick meeting.

“Kinumusta ko po siya, at kinumusta rin niya po ako. Ako po ay nagalak sa kanyang mabuting kalusugan lalo na sa panahong ito ng pandemya. Yan din naman po ang panalangin ko para sa lahat ng mga Batang Maynila at mga Pilipino, ang manatiling ligtas sa pandemya at anumang karamdaman lalo na sa panahong ito,” Moreno added.

The mayor had nothing but good words to his predecessor.

“Kay dating Pangulong Erap, God bless you po. Stay healthy and safe,” he added.

Moreno defeated Estrada in the 2019 elections, ending Estrada’s bid for three terms as the capital’s mayor.

Moreno won with 336,355 votes compared to Estrada who received 197,378. Former and the late Manila Mayor Alfredo Lim finished at third place. (TDT)

