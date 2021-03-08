Abu Dhabi launches monthly fee for public parking spaces

Motorists in Abu Dhabi can now enjoy the option of paying a monthly fee for their parking dues, instead of paying per day or per hour.

The Integrated Transport Center in Abu Dhabi (ITC Abu Dhabi) recently launched limited-term permits for public parking spaces, which may be used in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

This way, motorists no longer need to pay their daily parking tickets for standard parking that cost AED 2 per hour or AED 15 for an entire day.

Here’s the breakdown for payment options:

AED 391: 1 month

AED 1174: 3 months

AED 2348: 6 months

AED 4695: 1 year

ITC states that companies and individuals can issue the permit for each of their vehicles.

Different entities such as mail delivery companies and other service providers may also issue the same permit for their vehicles or motorcycles.

ITC also clarified that the limited-term permit does not replace resident parking permits. It also does not allow users to reserve a parking slot, use reserved parking spaces, or park in prohibited areas.

Motorists interested to avail of the limited-term parking can apply for the service online through www.itc.gov.ae