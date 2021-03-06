Driver in UAE finds Dh900,000 in taxi, returns money in full

Dubai Police recently honored a man who found an almost a million dirhams in his cab and decided to return the money in full to the authorities.

The honest driver was identified as Mohammad Orfan Mohammad Rafeeq. He discovered that his passenger left Dh900,000 in cash in his cab.

Rafeeq did not hesitate and reported the incident to the Bur Dubai Police Station. Rafeeq then returned the money in full, as per reports from Khaleej Times.

Brigadier Abdullah Khadim Sorour, Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, praised Rafeeq for his honesty.

The police also honoured him with a certificate of appreciation to emphasise the importance of collaboration between the community and police.

The police official said that the Dubai Police will continue to strengthen the partnership in communities in order to promote a sense of individual responsibility. (TDT)