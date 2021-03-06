‘Bakit attracted sa ganitong pamumuno?’: Robredo reacts on Sara Duterte topping presidential surveys

Vice President Leni Robredo said that people should not immediately dismiss 2022 presidential surveys wherein Davao City Mayor and presidential daughter Sara Duterte is consistently leading.

“Kailangan natin ‘yun seryosong pag-aralan. Bakit yung karamihan sa mga Pilipino, attracted sa ganitong klaseng pamumuno?” Robredo said in an interview on GMA News.

“Kailangan natin ‘yun harapin. Hindi pwede yung sasabihin natin na ‘Hindi totoo yung survey. Kailangan natin tanggapin na bakit yung impression ng isang tao sa ganitong klaseng leadership, bakit kaya ganun yung naging preference,” Robredo added.

The Davao City Mayor led the presidential survey in a Pulse Asia December survey for the 2022 national elections.

Robredo lagged behind ranking 5th in the said survey.

Duterte also landed on the top spot of presidential bets in the recent survey conducted by the OCTA research group.

Robredo said understanding the surveys helps people in knowing the preference of respondents.

“Kasi makakatulong eh, makakatulong sa pagbibigay ng ibang klaseng leadership na na tutugunan pa din yung kanilang mga saloobin,” she said. (TDT)