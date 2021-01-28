‘Huwag kayong magpaloko’: Sara Duterte warns about people soliciting money for her 2022 presidential run

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte slammed information that some people or groups are soliciting money for her supposed presidential run by 2022.

“Nakarating po sa aking ang balita na may ilang indibidwal na humihingi ng pera mula sa ibang tao at ibat ibang mga grupo kabilang na diyan ang ibang mga negosyante para raw gamitin na campaign fund sa aking pagtakbo bilang presidente,” Sara said.

The presidential daughter strongly denied that she gave the go signal to do such moves.

“Wala po itong pahintulot mula sa akin, huwag po kayong maniwala huwag po kayong magpaloko ito po ay scam,” Sara said.

The Davao City mayor said that the money that will be raised from these efforts can be used in another individual or group’s interest.

“Magagamit lang ang perang malilikom sa fundraising na ito sa pansariling interes ng mga taong nasa likod nito. Inuulit ko, wag po kayong magbigay ng pera. ‘Wag kayong magpaloko,” Sara said.

Sara previously wanted her name to be removed from presidential surveys after she topped the list of those who may win the 2022 presidential race.

“The Presidential Elections of 2022 is farthest from the minds of many Filipinos as we focus firmly on how to survive the economic and humanitarian crisis still in front of us,” Duterte said in a text message to reporters.

Duterte garnered 26% of the preference rate in the latest Pulse Asia survey.

Senator Grace Poe and losing Vice Presidential candidate Bongbong Marco are tied for second place with 14% of the respondents.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is also among the top choices as the next president if elections will be held on November 23.

Duterte captured the majority of respondents from Visayas and Mindanao with 29% and 58% respectively. (TDT)