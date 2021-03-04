Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Duterte receives own copy of national ID from NEDA 

Photo credit: PCOO

President Rodrigo Duterte has received his own copy of his national ID card from the National Economic Development Authority or NEDA.

In official photos shared to reporters, acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua was seen handing over Duterte’s ID last Wednesday.

Duterte registered for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) last January.

The President signed into law the PhilSys Act last 2018.

The National ID system aims to harmonize and integrate several government IDs by establishing a single national identification system for all citizens and resident aliens.

The pre-registration was delayed and kicked off last October with Filipinos under low-income households to be prioritized.

The government has set aside some 3.52 billion pesos for the national ID program in 2021.

The government hopes to register 20 more million Filipinos on top of its initial 50 million target population. (TDT)

