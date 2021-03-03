‘Sobrang Pikon’: Robredo says Duterte’s remarks against her not ‘presidential’

Vice President Leni Robredo broke her silence after the recent tirades of President Rodrigo Duterte against her.

In a GMA News interview, Robredo said that she finds Duterte’s recent remarks are not fit for a president.

“Ang unang dating sa akin parang hindi pangulo ang nagsasalita. Pangalawa sobrang pikon,” she said. Robredo said that people should be allowed to make suggestions in the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the government’s vaccination program.

“Kelangan yung tao malayang magbigay ng suggestions,” she said.

Earlier, the President responded to Robredo’s call for him to be vaccinated in public. Duterte said that Robredo might be thinking that he had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Masyado ka apurado… Nagdududa ka kasi nagpabakuna na ako kasama ng mga sundalo… You want me to go into a trap,” Duterte said.

“You want to be relevant, sometimes you make an idiotic stance,” he added.

Duterte said that he himself wants the best vaccine for frontliners but there is no vaccine available that can be purchased.

“Para mahinto ka, kunin mo yung basket mo, mamalengke ka ng bakuna sa labas. Kung marunong kang VP Robredo makinig, walang available na bakuna ngayon kahit nakawin mo o bayaran mo. Kahit ibang bansa, hirap.,” he said.

Robredo said that buying vaccines is not always an issue of money.

“It’s not as easy as bibigyan mo ako ng pera, bibili ako,” she said. (TDT)