Duterte to Robredo: ‘Kunin mo yung basket mo, mamalengke ka ng bakuna sa labas’

President Rodrigo Duterte slammed Vice President Leni Robredo for wanting to be ‘relevant’ in the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

“You seem to have an angel face but a devilish mind,” Duterte said.

The President also responded to Robredo’s call for him to be vaccinated in public. Duterte said that Robredo might be thinking that he had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Masyado ka apurado… Nagdududa ka kasi nagpabakuna na ako kasama ng mga sundalo… You want me to go into a trap,” Duterte said.

“You want to be relevant, sometimes you make an idiotic stance,” he added.

Duterte said that he himself wants the best vaccine for frontliners but there is no vaccine available that can be purchased.

“Para mahinto ka, kunin mo yung basket mo, mamalengke ka ng bakuna sa labas. Kung marunong kang VP Robredo makinig, walang available na bakuna ngayon kahit nakawin mo o bayaran mo. Kahit ibang bansa, hirap,” he said.

Duterte says he wants Robredo to be present when he gets vaccinated but he wants half of the dose to be given to the Vice President. (TDT)