200 million COVID-19 shots administered globally

More than 200 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been given to at least 107 countries and territories, based on the latest count of AFP.

201,042,149 doses had been given worldwide but the figure does not include the latest data from China and Russia.

Both countries have stopped reporting details about their vaccination program.

Some 45% of the injections took place in countries belonging to rich nations or at least 10% of the global population.

The G7 countries hope to double their contribution to the global vaccination rollout by committing at least $7.5 billion.

92% of doses worldwide have been given in countries classified by the World Bank as “high-income” or “upper-middle income”.

Only Guinea and Rwanda were among low-income nations which began their vaccination program.

Israel is far ahead of any other country with almost half its population having received at least one vaccine dose. One in three Israelis has received both doses needed for full protection.

The United Arab Emirates is also among the leaders in the vaccination program, with 5,553,391 vaccine shots administered as of February 20 and a rate of vaccine distribution of 56.15 doses per 100 people.

The US has injected more people than any other nation, with 59.6 million doses. China had reached 40.5 million by February 9, Britain and India are at 17.5 million and 10.7 million respectively.

Meanwhile, the Philippines has yet to begin its vaccination program, as of February 21. (TDT)