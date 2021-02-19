Duterte growing ‘impatient’ over delayed COVID-19 vaccination, says Roque

President Rodrigo Duterte himself is getting impatient over the delayed COVID-19 vaccine shipment, according to Malacañang.

“Si Presidente, nagsalita na. Siya po mismo naiinip na,” Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque told in a media interview.

“Kinakailangan dumating na ang mga bakuna kaya naman siguro dahil nagsalita na ng ganyan ang Presidente, e gagalaw na nang mas mabilis ang lahat,” Roque added.

Thousands of Pfizer vaccines were supposed to arrive in mid-February but were delayed due to hitches in ironing out documents particularly in the indemnity agreement.

The Philippines has submitted and signed its indemnity agreement to COVAX facility. The agreement seeks to provide funding from the national government for any adverse reaction to the vaccine.

Pfizer, on the other hand, has yet to submit its indemnity agreement to finalize the delivery of the vaccines.

The 600,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine are also on the brink of being delayed due to their pending application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

The Philippines has so far granted EUA to Pfizer and AstraZeneca.