Four out of 10 now injected with COVID-19 vaccine in UAE

The UAE is nearing its 50% vaccination goal as early as February, with authorities revealing that 40.48 percent or four out of 10 people in the UAE have been injected with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The country has also achieved its vaccination milestone of administering five million jabs across the country, ensuring that no one is left behind in attaining its goal of herd immunity.

Last February 13, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) announced that the total number of vaccines given for free to the public has exceeded five million. This has reached a total of 5,284,406 as of February 17, with a rate of 53.43 doses per 100 people.

“A new global health achievement by providing more than 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses at a rate of 52.56 doses per 100 people. While the number of tests exceeded 28 million, a UAE achievement, which confirms its ability to handle the pandemic,” said Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Official Spokesperson of the UAE Health Sector.

Dr. Al Hosani furthered that the country has also managed to achieve a huge percentage of the elderly in the country who have taken their jabs.

“We have successfully reached a rate of 48.46% of vaccinations within the elderly segment, a notable achievement to reach the acquired immunity, which helps in reducing the number of cases and complications resulting from the disease to the control of the pandemic,” said Dr. Al Hosani.

This rapid rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country is part of the National Vaccination Program, which was launched to ensure that everyone has equal access to the vaccine, especially the elderly, people with chronic diseases and frontliners.

High Optimism



A recent study spearheaded by G42 Healthcare reveals that 3 out of 4 people or 76 percent are confident that the UAE will be back to normal in a year, due to the country’s relentless COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The same study added that residents who chose to take the COVID-19 vaccine did so to ensure their safety against the virus. They also expressed their optimism regarding the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved in the country, which include: Sinopharm, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Sputnik V.

Among those who have been fully vaccinated is the family of Philippine Consul General to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, H.E. Paul Raymund Cortes, together with his spouse, Mme. Dr. Yasmin Balajadia-Cortes and their two children.

Dr. Balajadia-Cortes, in an interview with The Filipino Times, shared that after taking both jabs, the entire family felt no side effects and felt grateful for the UAE’s efforts to give everyone a fair fighting chance to immunize themselves from the virus.

“Ok naman. No side effect at all. We’re relieved na tapos na rin yung second dose after 3 weeks. We’re hoping that this will give us a better chance at fighting off the virus,” said Dr. Balajadia-Cortes.

She hopes that Filipino residents in the UAE who have yet to get the COVID-19 vaccine will not miss this chance to get the jab, stressing that Filipinos should trust the UAE’s health authorities and support the country’s aim to protect everyone from getting sick from COVID-19.

“We thank the UAE government for giving all residents a chance to be vaccinated. Let’s trust our health authorities and their leading role in guiding our global community in the fight against COVID-19. The world has, for a year, looked for a vaccine. And now that this vaccine is here with us, let us place our hope that the vaccine will indeed help humanity during this pandemic. Let’s love ourselves and choose to vaccinate,” said Cortes.

Free jabs for all

The G42 study also noted that residents chose to vaccinate to protect their family and loved ones from COVID-19 and its new emerging variants. They also lauded the UAE government for ensuring countrywide availability of the vaccine for free.

Rogelio Buezon, a nurse manager and frontliner based in Abu Dhabi, shared that he experienced minor side effects. He is looking forward to continuing his duties as a frontliner with confidence as he assists other Filipinos and residents to get the jab.

“Maliban sa konting pananakit po sa injection site, wala po akong naranasang side effect. Sa pamamagitan ng COVID-19 vaccine na ito ay mas magagamapanan ko na ang aking tungkulin bilang frontliner dahil sa trabaho ko bilang vaccination staff nurse manager, kailangang kami mismo ay maging halimbawa sa mga taong aming tinuturukan ng bakuna,” said Buezon.

He thanks the UAE for prioritizing and taking care of frontliners like himself for the vaccine

“Nagpapasalamat po ako sa UAE at nasama po ako sa mga nabigyan nang bakuna. Malaki po ang aking malasakit sa UAE government at sa mga pinuno ng bansa na siyang naniguradong lahat tayo na nakatira dito ay mababakunahan,” said Buezon.

Demand remains

MoHAP also highlighted that there’s an ongoing, growing demand among residents who also wish to get vaccinated, however for the time being – all health centers across the country have been tasked to focus on the elderly, people of determination, and people with chronic diseases for 2-4 more weeks, ending around March 6 to March 20.

The Ministry of Health and Protection describes the strong demand for vaccines as a positive response by UAE residents to the inoculation drive, which reflects the public’s trust to the UAE’s health authorities and leadership to ensure public health and safety.

It also underlined the importance of the UAE’s population continuing to display their full commitment to COVID-19 countermeasures, in order to safeguard society against new coronavirus strains.