Inmate father in Dubai fulfills wish to see daughter graduate

A father in Dubai had the rare chance to attend his daughter’s graduation rites even if he is still behind bars.

The Dubai Police recently granted the request of a university student to allow her father, an inmate at the Dubai Punitive and Correctional Establishments, to attend it virtually.

Brigadier Ali Mohammed Al Shamali, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments at Dubai Police, said this is the police force’s commitment to ensuring the “happiness for all segments of society”.

“The Department was approached by the graduating student with a plea to allow her imprisoned father to join the graduation ceremony which was arranged virtually by the university in compliance with the precautionary measures against the new coronavirus (COVID-19),” Brig. Al Shamali said.

“The Department was keen to fulfill the student’s wish and grant her father the opportunity to witness this important day of his daughter’s life and congratulated her in person, which Dubai Police hoped to affect positively on the inmate and his family” he added.

The Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments confirmed that they had prepared all necessities needed for the meeting between the daughter and her father who also happily watched his daughter’s preparation for the ceremony.

From their side, the inmate and his daughter expressed their gratitude to the Dubai Police for this opportunity. (ES)

