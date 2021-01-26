Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police receive Dhs500,000 donation to pay prisoner’s debt

Staff Report 25 mins ago

Khalid Al Thani, Deputy Secretary-General of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, hands over the donation to Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, Deputy Director of the Dubai Police’s General Directorate of Correctional and Penal institutions. Photo from Twitter: @DubaiAMAF

The Dubai Police’s General Directorate of Correctional and Penal institutions has received half a million donation from the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation.

The foundation has donated Dh500,000 to the Dubai Police to help repay the debts of some of the inmates.

RELATED STORY: Emirati pledges AED 633,000 (Php 8.3M) to release prisoners with huge debts

The donation will help the inmates reunite with their families and return to the society.

In a report on the Khalid Al Thani, Deputy Secretary-General of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, handed over the donation to Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, Deputy Director of the Dubai Police’s General Directorate of Correctional and Penal institutions. (TDT)

