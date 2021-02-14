Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Six cancer patients receive Bone Marrow Transplant treatment from Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

The Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC) continues its implementation of the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant program (AD-BMT) which it introduced in July 2020.

So far, a total of six patients with blood malignancies have been successfully treated and are recovering well.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center helps recovery of 5,000 COVID-19 cases, four leukemia patients

Initiated by ADSCC, the AD-BMT programme was established to provide the highest standard of care in the field of Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplant.

Admittance into the programme started in early August 2020, and has included patients with different types of blood malignancies including Multiple Myeloma, Plasma Cell Leukemia, Large Diffuse B-Cell Lymphoma and Hodgkin Lymphoma. The treatment duration has varied for each patient, ranging from 19 days to up to one month.

READ ON: UAE- based Filipino COVID-19 survivor shares how stem cell treatment made his recovery better, faster

The programme’s exemplary clinical results have enabled ADSCC to seek international accreditation for the programme. ADSCC is going further and taking a comprehensive approach to ensure the proper use and implementation of technology, sustainable and eco-friendly practices, and a commitment to innovation and translational research. This approach sets a template for the programme that would facilitate its expansion to offer other procedures and treatments.

As such, the AD-BMT program continues to admit patients for treatment and will soon expand capacity to be able to treat more than one patient simultaneously, with the larger goal of being able to treat not only patients with hematological conditions, but also patients with autoimmune diseases and primary immune deficiencies.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Pfizer-BioNTech firms say their COVID vaccine effective against UK, South Africa virus variants

Pfizer-BioNTech firms say their COVID vaccine effective against UK, South Africa virus variants

10 mins ago
Photo of Phivolcs warns on ‘restive’ Kanlaon Volcano, urges public vigilance

Phivolcs warns on ‘restive’ Kanlaon Volcano, urges public vigilance

22 mins ago
Photo of DOH ‘unsure’ if there’s local transmission of UK COVID-19 variant in PH

DOH ‘unsure’ if there’s local transmission of UK COVID-19 variant in PH

30 mins ago
Photo of OWWA investigates ‘nightmare’ quarantine facility in Rizal

OWWA investigates ‘nightmare’ quarantine facility in Rizal

34 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close