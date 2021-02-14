Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Phivolcs warns on ‘restive’ Kanlaon Volcano, urges public vigilance

20 mins ago

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology or Phivolcs said that the Kanlaon Volcano was in a restive state and that there was an increased possibility of phreatic or steam-driven explosions at the summit crater.

“Kanlaon Volcano’s monitoring network recorded twenty-eight (28) volcanic earthquakes between 11 and 13 February 2021. These earthquakes ranged in energy from ML0.7 to ML2.2 and occurred at shallow depths to depths of 10 kilometers across the northern to eastern portions of the edifice,” the PHIVOLCS said in an advisory.

Phivolcs said that sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas emission from the summit crater reached an average of 1,130 tonnes/day on Saturday, the highest value recorded this year.

The agency also observed slight inflation of the lower and middle slopes since June 2020, indicating slow pressurization within the volcano.

“The public was thus strongly advised to be vigilant and to refrain from entering Kanlaon’s four-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone because sudden and hazardous phreatic eruptions may occur without warning,” Phivolcs said in a statement.

Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum said that the volcano still under Alert No.1.

“Kumukulong tubig sa bulkan ang naging dahilan kung bakit nakapagtala ng maraming volcanic earthquake sa Kanlaon,” he said.

“Kapag alert level 2 na tayo, may involvement na ng magma, posibleng mas delikado na ang mangyari. Sa kasalukuyan, wala pa tayong nakikitang ganoong senyales,” he added. (TDT)

