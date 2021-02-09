Seoul city to test pet cats, dogs for COVID-19

The Seoul metropolitan government will test pet cats and dogs for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) if they show symptoms.

In a virtual press briefing, Park Yoo-mi, a disease control official at the city government, said the tests will be conducted near the animal’s home by a team of health workers, including a veterinarian.

This new program developed several weeks after South Korea reported its first COVID-19 case involving a pet in a kitten in the southeastern city of Jinju.

However, only those pet cats and dogs who exhibit symptoms, such as fever, coughing, breathing difficulties and increased secretion from the eyes or nose, will be subject to the test.

If it tests positive, then it will be required to be quarantined at home for a period of 14 days.

Park said it doesn’t need to be sent to an isolation facility since there is no evidence yet that COVID-19 can be transmitted to humans from a pet.

As for cases where pet owners cannot take care of their pets because they are hospitalized with COVID-19, have an underlying disease or at an advanced age, the animal will be taken for isolation at a city-run facility in western Seoul.

Pet owners were also advised to keep their dogs at least two meters away from people and other pets when walking them. The pet owners are likewise advised to follow antivirus measures, such as wearing masks and washing hands. (ES)