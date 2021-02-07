UAE police honor expat for returning lost cash 

The Ajman Police have recognized the honesty of an expat for his honesty and with his decision to return lost money, Khaleej Times reported.

The 41-year-old Egyptian national found money in a parking lot of a commercial center and then went to the the Al Jurf police station.

Captain Faisal Al Matroushi, Director of Al Jurf Police station, lauded Mohamed Saeed Mohamed for turning over the lost cash.

In a Khaleej Times report, Mohamed was invited to the police station, and then he was given a certificate as part of his recognition. The police made him an example and asked the public to take a leaf out of his selfless act.

Authorities are now reviewing the CCTV footage and an investigation is underway to discover the owner of the missing cash.

“The Ajman Police are keen to highlight the roles of honest individuals, who handsomely contribute to society. The others must also follow suit,” said Al Matroushi.

Mohammed told the Khaleej Times that he felt the need to return the money since it doesn’t belong to him.

“I found the cash lying on the ground in the parking lot of China Mall while I was walking towards my car. Immediately, a thought crossed my mind. The person, who would have dropped the money by mistake, must be in distress for the loss. Soon, I handed over the money to Al Jarf police station authorities,” he said.