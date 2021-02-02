Latest NewsNewsTFT News

JUST IN: Dubai authorizes use of AstraZeneca vaccine across DHA facilities

The first shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Dubai came from India. Photo from the Dubai Government Media Office.

The Dubai Health Authority has announced that it has authorized the use of the COVID-19 vaccine created by AstraZeneca today, February 2.

A tweet from the DHA shared that the first shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccines was received from India through the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in collaboration with the Indian Foreign Ministry.

Medical facilities led by the DHA will soon distribute and inoculate the AstraZeneca vaccine to the public.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has a reported effectiveness rate of 70% as per reports from Reuters. It is the fourth vaccine approved for emergency use in the UAE after Sinopharm, Pfizer, and Sputnik V.

