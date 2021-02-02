JUST IN: Dubai authorizes use of AstraZeneca vaccine across DHA facilities

The Dubai Health Authority has announced that it has authorized the use of the COVID-19 vaccine created by AstraZeneca today, February 2.

A tweet from the DHA shared that the first shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccines was received from India through the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in collaboration with the Indian Foreign Ministry.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: WHO urges vaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks, practice preventive measures

Medical facilities led by the DHA will soon distribute and inoculate the AstraZeneca vaccine to the public.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has a reported effectiveness rate of 70% as per reports from Reuters. It is the fourth vaccine approved for emergency use in the UAE after Sinopharm, Pfizer, and Sputnik V.