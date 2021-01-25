Filipino-American appointed by US President Biden as acting head of USAID

US President Joe Biden has appointed Filipino-American Gloria Steele as the Acting Administrator for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) – the country’s arm for international humanitarian efforts spanning 100 countries.

Born and raised in the Philippines, Steele first began her government career as a management consultant to the secretary of the Philippines’ Department of Agriculture. Her work was recognized by the USAID’s partners in the Philippines and was offered a scholarship to further her studies at the Kansas State University.

Fast forward four decades later, she was listed among Biden’s appointees to lead USAID’s programs and initiatives that promote global health, foster goodwill and positive influence through humanitarian aid thereby empowering people from all walks of life from different parts of the world.

“These public servants, like so many across the federal government, are dedicated to serving the American people, not a political party or agenda. Their experience in government and commitment to service will allow this administration to take the reins as we prepare to get the pandemic under control and our economy moving once again,” said Biden, who appointed Steele and several other new agency heads on January 20, 2021 as per an official release from the White House.

Among Steele’s most notable accomplishments is her stellar record as a distinguished career member of the U.S. Government’s Senior Executive Service for over 18 years.

She also served as the Acting Assistant Administrator and Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Asia from 2015 to 2020.

In addition, she also served as USAID’s Mission Director for the Philippines, the Pacific Islands, and Mongolia, from 2010-2015, where she oversaw a program budget of over $500 million.

“I am thankful for their willingness to step-up to lead during these difficult times and help us make sure the government continues to operate and serve the American people. Together, we are restoring trust in the federal government and building our nation back better.” added Biden.