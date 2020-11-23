840 tons of garbage cleaned up in Marikina, San Mateo after typhoon ‘Ulysses’

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has collected over 3,104 cubic meters of garbage, equivalent to 841.34 tons at Marikina City and San Mateo in Rizal after the wake of typhoon ‘Ulysses’.

MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim affirmed to the public that they will continue the clearing operations until all areas become clean and safe for everyone.

“Our personnel shall continue rendering assistance to affected residents until local government units’ rehabilitation works are completed. We are always ready to help in restoring normalcy in the affected communities,” said Lim as per reports from the Philippine News Agency.

At least 150 personnel are assigned to assist the local governments of Marikina and San Mateo, Rizal, in their clearing operations. The MMDA also dispatched heavy equipment such as dump trucks, and pay loaders.

Garbage includes broken appliances, furniture, equipment, soiled stuff and clothing. Residents opt to throw these trash away as they are soaked in floodwater.

“Garbage is also starting to emit foul odor so we are fast-tracking its collection. Based on our estimate, we can collect a year’s worth of trash in Marikina City from the thousands of homes affected by the typhoon in the city,” said Francis Martinez, Head of MMDA Metroparkways Clearing Group.

