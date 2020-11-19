Ajman reminds residents of AED 3,000 fine for people caught without masks in public places

Authorities in Ajman released a reminder for residents to wear masks in public places and to follow precautionary measures to avoid being fined.

The Ajman Police, in coordination with the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Teams have intensified their campaign to ensure compliance among residents in the emirate stating that those caught violating the mask-wearing rule will be fined AED 3,000 (Php 39,400+).

“Community members need to wear a mask whenever they leave their home to avoid the Dh3,000 fine in case of non-compliance,” said an official from Ajman Police.

Around 30 patrols have been deployed in the emirate as part of the intensified campaign across key areas, including shopping malls, an pedestrian lanes.

The official furthered that several violators have already been caught and fined for not wearing masks, failing to follow social distancing guidelines, and for hosting social gatherings.

These public spaces are also being monitored by CCTV cameras to monitor the compliance of all residence for the country’s preventive measures.