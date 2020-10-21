Latest NewsNewsTFT News

KNOW THE LAW: AED30,000 fine for private tutoring in homes as per COVID-19 guidelines

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

The UAE Public Prosecution today published an awareness message on social media stressing that private teaching lessons are a violation of the preventative measures aimed at countering the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

It also noted that under the new table of violations and fines associated with the Resolution of the UAE Attorney-General No. 38 for 2020, amended upon Resolution No. 54 for 2020, private tutoring sessions violate related measures because they involve personal contact through face-to-face meetings in public or private places or home visits, with or without fees for all academic years. Those involved will receive a fine of AED30,000 for being present or organising lessons while those responsible for involved venues will be fined AED20,000.

This awareness message was published due to the keenness of the Public Prosecution to reinforce the community’s awareness of the preventive measures, as well as ensure individual adherence.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi Police records 1,252 violations on gatherings, parties; violators fined AED 5,000-10,000

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of UAE delegation to Israel signs agreements to strengthen cooperation in Investment, Tourism, and Technology

UAE delegation to Israel signs agreements to strengthen cooperation in Investment, Tourism, and Technology

2 mins ago
Photo of Over 1,500 tourist visa holders denied entry in Dubai for not meeting travel requirements

Over 1,500 tourist visa holders denied entry in Dubai for not meeting travel requirements

6 mins ago
Photo of OFWs to experience longer quarantine due to COVID-19 test backlog, says Coast Guard

OFWs to experience longer quarantine due to COVID-19 test backlog, says Coast Guard

30 mins ago
Photo of Mother drugs, strangles son to death for fear he wouldn’t be able to support himself when she dies

Mother drugs, strangles son to death for fear he wouldn’t be able to support himself when she dies

15 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close