KNOW THE LAW: AED30,000 fine for private tutoring in homes as per COVID-19 guidelines

The UAE Public Prosecution today published an awareness message on social media stressing that private teaching lessons are a violation of the preventative measures aimed at countering the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

It also noted that under the new table of violations and fines associated with the Resolution of the UAE Attorney-General No. 38 for 2020, amended upon Resolution No. 54 for 2020, private tutoring sessions violate related measures because they involve personal contact through face-to-face meetings in public or private places or home visits, with or without fees for all academic years. Those involved will receive a fine of AED30,000 for being present or organising lessons while those responsible for involved venues will be fined AED20,000.

This awareness message was published due to the keenness of the Public Prosecution to reinforce the community’s awareness of the preventive measures, as well as ensure individual adherence.

