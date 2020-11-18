WATCH: OFW Embassy staff spearhead drive to support “Premyo Bonds 2” to invest in PH

Staff from the Philippine Embassy in the UAE have spearheaded a drive to invest in the Bureau of Treasury’s “Premyo Bonds 2” to help support nation-building for various government-led projects in the Philippines.

Starting from only Php500 (AED 38), OFWs can invest their hard-earned money in investment securities issued by the Republic of the Philippines.

Richelle Toledo, staff from the Embassy’s notarial section states that investing in “Premyo Bonds 2” is her way to give back to the Philippines through the form of investments.

“Ang kahalagahan ng Premyo Bonds para sa akin, at least yung pera mo alam mo kung saan siya mapupunta. Bukod sa makakatulong ka sa gobyerno, safe pa yung investment mo,” said Toledo.

In addition, each Php500 worth of investments provide a raffle entry that will give a chance for each investor to win up to Php 1 million pesos or Toyota Innovas during each of the four quarterly draws.

“Dahil COVID ngayon, yung investment na iyan ay malaking tulong. Ito na siguro yung tamang paraan para makatulong kaming mga empleyado ng embassy para sa Pilipinas,” said Edgar Alarcon, staff from the Embassy’s passport releasing section.

Coleen Marie Jariol, staff at the embassy’s assistance-to-nationals section states that the importance of “Premyo Bonds 2” is the opportunity to help the country especially during this period of the pandemic and as aid for those who have suffered losses during the typhoons.

“(Ito ay) para po matulungan ang ating bansa, lalo na po ngayon na pandemic. Marami po tayong dapat pagtugunan ng funds. Merong typhoon so sunod-sunod so at least makakatulong po tayo kung magparticipate po tayo with this campaign. Mahalaga po siya kasi po masaya po yung nakakatulong especially po di lang sa isang tao kung di para sa buong bansa,” said Jariol.

Erastus Arbado, embassy staff from the Administrative section stated that this is already his second year of investing in Premyo Bonds and

“Nung nagpunta ang Landbank sa embassy, doon ako nag-avail ng opportunity. Meron na akong Premyo Bonds, last year pa. Pag tayo ay nakapag-invest sa Premyo Bonds, maiipon natin ang pondo at magagamit yan ng gobyerno para matulungan yung mga proyekto nila,” explained Arbado.

Watch the video here: