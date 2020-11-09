Latest News

OFW who fell from Saudi building now recovering

The overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who fell from the 4th floor of a building in Saudi Arabia is now recovering, an official of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said Monday.

“At first her condition was severe, but according to a follow-up report from the Labatt (Labor Attache) in Jeddah, he was able to talk to our OFW and she’s getting better,” International Labor Affairs Bureau (ILAB) director Alice Visperas said in a virtual press briefing.

The DOLE is constantly monitoring the condition of the OFW identified as Jennette Calayag. It also promised to shoulder her hospitalization.

The Philippine embassy in Saudi is also conducting its own investigation on the incident to determine if there’s any foul play involved on the accident.

In an earlier report, the family of Calayag said they suspect that there was a foul play in the incident based on the testimonies of her co-workers.

Allegedly, one of their co-worker, who is an Arab security guard, pushed Calayag, leading to the fall.

Calayag is a single mother with three children in Bulacan.

