No more signal no. 4 in PH as typhoon ‘Rolly’ continues to weaken

Typhoon 'Rolly' (Int'l name: 'Goni') weakens as it makes its 4th landfall in Lobo, Batangas. Satellite image from PAGASA as of 5:00 pm PH time @Facebook.

Typhoon ‘Rolly’ (Int’l name: ‘Goni’) continues to weaken as it goes through Batangas and Cavite, according to the latest bulletin from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

PAGASA notes that no province is left under the threat of Signal no 4. However, the rest of the provinces are still advised to be vigilant as ‘Rolly’ is still expected to bring winds at 121-170 km/h at Signal no. 3.

RELATED STORY: Mark Ruffalo, Russell Crowe pray for Philippines’ safety amid Typhoon ‘Rolly’

Here’s the list as per PAGASA’s latest bulletin:

Signal no. 3:
(121-170 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 18 hours)

The southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Narciso, Subic, Olongapo City, Castillejos, San Antonio), Bataan, the southern portion of Pampanga (Floridablanca, Guagua, Minalin, Apalit, Macabebe, Masantol, Sasmuan, Lubao), the southern portion of Bulacan (Baliuag, Bustos, Angat, Norzagaray, San Jose del Monte City, Santa Maria, Pandi, Plaridel, Pulilan, Calumpit, Malolos City, Guiguinto, Balagtas, Bocaue, Marilao, Meycauayan City, Obando, Bulacan, Paombong, Hagonoy), Rizal, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Marinduque, the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Santa Cruz, Mamburao, Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island, and the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Calapan City, Naujan, Victoria, Naujan Lake, Pola, Socorro)

Signal no. 2:
(61-120 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 24 hours)
The rest of Zambales, the rest of Pampanga, the rest of Bulacan, the southern portion of Tarlac (Concepcion, Capas, Bamban), the rest of Occidental Mindoro, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, and the southern portion of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gapan City, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, Jaen, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio)

READ ON: World’s strongest typhoon ‘Rolly’ makes second landfall in Albay

Signal no. 1:
(30-60 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 36 hours)
Mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Abra, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Nueva Ecija, the rest of Tarlac, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Burias Island, Romblon, and Calamian Islands

