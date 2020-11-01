Mark Ruffalo, Russell Crowe pray for Philippines’ safety amid Typhoon ‘Rolly’

Hollywood stars Mark Ruffalo and Russell Crowe have expressed their support for the Philippines as the country faces what could be the world’s most powerful typhoon of 2020.

Ruffalo, best known for his portrayal of Hulk in the Avengers movies series, prays for the safety of those in the Philippines as he tweeted a GIF of the intensity of Typhoon ‘Rolly’ also known under its international name as ‘Goni’.

“Pray for our brothers and sisters in the Philippines then get ready to send donations,” tweeted Ruffalo.

Crowe, who has won in the Golden Globe and BAFTA, and Screen Actors Guild Awards for his performances on screen, also hopes that the typhoon wouldn’t leave a huge impact in the Philippines.

“Just read about Super Typhoon Goni. Extraordinary wind speeds. Hope that it doesn’t make landfall at that force. Thinking of the people of The Philippines and wishing for everybody’s safety,” tweeted Crowe.

Typhoon ‘Rolly’ had recently made its third landfall at San Narciso, Quezon.