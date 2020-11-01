Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Mark Ruffalo, Russell Crowe pray for Philippines’ safety amid Typhoon ‘Rolly’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

Hollywood stars Mark Ruffalo and Russell Crowe have expressed their support for the Philippines as the country faces what could be the world’s most powerful typhoon of 2020.

Ruffalo, best known for his portrayal of Hulk in the Avengers movies series, prays for the safety of those in the Philippines as he tweeted a GIF of the intensity of Typhoon ‘Rolly’ also known under its international name as ‘Goni’.

“Pray for our brothers and sisters in the Philippines then get ready to send donations,” tweeted Ruffalo.

Crowe, who has won in the Golden Globe and BAFTA, and Screen Actors Guild Awards for his performances on screen, also hopes that the typhoon wouldn’t leave a huge impact in the Philippines.

“Just read about Super Typhoon Goni. Extraordinary wind speeds. Hope that it doesn’t make landfall at that force. Thinking of the people of The Philippines and wishing for everybody’s safety,” tweeted Crowe.

Typhoon ‘Rolly’ had recently made its third landfall at San Narciso, Quezon.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of UAE performs “da Vinci” robotic surgeries for uterine prolapse

UAE performs “da Vinci” robotic surgeries for uterine prolapse

4 mins ago
Photo of Migrant family drowns in France; investigators urged to charge traffickers with manslaughter

Migrant family drowns in France; investigators urged to charge traffickers with manslaughter

9 mins ago
Photo of No more signal no. 4 in PH as typhoon ‘Rolly’ continues to weaken

No more signal no. 4 in PH as typhoon ‘Rolly’ continues to weaken

53 mins ago
Photo of COVID-19: UAE recoveries reach 130,000, active cases now 2,000+

COVID-19: UAE recoveries reach 130,000, active cases now 2,000+

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close