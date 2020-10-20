Christmas parties still prohibited in Metro Manila, GCQ areas – DILG

Department of Interior and Local Government secretary Eduardo Año said on October 20 that social events like Christmas parties are still not yet allowed in Metro Manila and areas placed under general community quarantine (GCQ).

In an interview with ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo, he noted that the mayors of Metro Manila have all agreed to place the region under GCQ until December 2020—which means mass gatherings and parties will still be prohibited.

“Sa areas under GCQ, bawal pa ang mga party so ang ating National Capital Region, nagkasundo ang ating mga mayor na under GCQ muna tayo,” he said.

“Magluluwag lang para makasuporta sa ekonomiya pero hindi muna mag-MGCQ,” Año added.