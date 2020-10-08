Abu Dhabi Police records 1,252 violations on gatherings, parties; violators fined AED 5,000-10,000

The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, recorded 1,252 violations of the resolution that prohibits gatherings and parties in ranches in Abu Dhabi, which was issued as part of the precautionary measures aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

The ADP noted that the violations were recorded according to Resolution No. 38 for 2020 related to the implementation of Cabinet Resolution No. 17 for 2020 concerning relevant precautionary measures, violations and requirements for limiting the spread of the virus, which stipulates a fine of AED10,000 against those organising gatherings and AED5,000 against those participating.

The ADP urged the public to adhere to the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and protect the health and safety of their families while stressing that community cooperation can counter the virus. They encouraged the public to raise the awareness of children and the youth.

The ADP also asked the public to report any violations to official authorities via the “Zaman Service,” its free hotline (8002626), through SMS (2828) or by email ([email protected]), to protect the community’s health and safety.

