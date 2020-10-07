Free COVID-19 tests announced for international visitors to Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah has made COVID-19 tests free for all international visitors to the emirate.

The government of Ras Al Khaimah stated that this step is part of the emirate’s efforts to boost tourism.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce the complimentary test for international visitors, as this will put in place an added element of safety – both for the guests staying within our properties, as well as our hospitality providers and their staff,” said Raki Phillips, chief executive of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

Free swab tests will be given for both arriving and departing tourists at the RAK Medical Centre in Al Hamra Mall or at the RAK Hospital.

Ras Al Khaimah has also announced that both UAE residents and tourists can now fly towards Ras Al Khaimah without prior approvals from October 15.

