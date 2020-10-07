Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Free COVID-19 tests announced for international visitors to Ras Al Khaimah

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah has made COVID-19 tests free for all international visitors to the emirate.

The government of Ras Al Khaimah stated that this step is part of the emirate’s efforts to boost tourism.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce the complimentary test for international visitors, as this will put in place an added element of safety – both for the guests staying within our properties, as well as our hospitality providers and their staff,” said Raki Phillips, chief executive of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Ras Al Khaimah opens AED50 rapid laser screening center

Free swab tests will be given for both arriving and departing tourists at the RAK Medical Centre in Al Hamra Mall or at the RAK Hospital.

Ras Al Khaimah has also announced that both UAE residents and tourists can now fly towards Ras Al Khaimah without prior approvals from October 15.

READ ON: RTA resumes intercity bus operations from Dubai to Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of REVEALED: UAE car accidents happen the most from 1:00-5:00 pm

REVEALED: UAE car accidents happen the most from 1:00-5:00 pm

4 hours ago
Photo of COVID-19: 1,046 new cases in UAE, total now at 101,840 with one death

COVID-19: 1,046 new cases in UAE, total now at 101,840 with one death

5 hours ago
Photo of Robredo not invited to Cabinet meeting this October 12 – Palace

Robredo not invited to Cabinet meeting this October 12 – Palace

6 hours ago
Photo of WATCH: How Dubai conducts inspections in malls, public spaces

WATCH: How Dubai conducts inspections in malls, public spaces

6 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close