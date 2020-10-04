Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake rocks Mindoro

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook parts of the Philippines early Monday morning, October 5.

The Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded the epicentre at Looc, Occidental Mindoro at around 2:16 am, (October 4, 10:16 pm UAE time).

Reported instrumental intensities were as follows:

Intensity 4 – Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro
Intensity 3 – San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Roxas, Oriental Mindoro

Netizens share that tremors were felt as far as Metro Manila, with a reported intensity of Intensity 2 at the cities of Makati and Quezon.

Here’s the official bulletin from PHIVOLCS:

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Dubai RTA to begin installation of 151 solar-powered smart screens for bus schedules

Dubai RTA to begin installation of 151 solar-powered smart screens for bus schedules

11 hours ago
Photo of Immigration offloads 7 UAE-bound Filipinas suspected as victims of human trafficking

Immigration offloads 7 UAE-bound Filipinas suspected as victims of human trafficking

11 hours ago
Photo of Trump says he’s ‘starting to feel good’ after contracting COVID-19

Trump says he’s ‘starting to feel good’ after contracting COVID-19

13 hours ago
Photo of COVID-19: 1,041 new cases in UAE, total now at 98,801 with no deaths for past 24 hours

COVID-19: 1,041 new cases in UAE, total now at 98,801 with no deaths for past 24 hours

13 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close