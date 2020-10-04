Magnitude 5.4 earthquake rocks Mindoro

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook parts of the Philippines early Monday morning, October 5.
The Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded the epicentre at Looc, Occidental Mindoro at around 2:16 am, (October 4, 10:16 pm UAE time).
Reported instrumental intensities were as follows:
Intensity 4 – Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro
Intensity 3 – San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Roxas, Oriental Mindoro
Netizens share that tremors were felt as far as Metro Manila, with a reported intensity of Intensity 2 at the cities of Makati and Quezon.
Here’s the official bulletin from PHIVOLCS:
Earthquake Information No.2
Date and Time: 05 Oct 2020 – 02:16 AM
Magnitude = 5.6
Depth = 121 kilometers
Location = 13.66N, 120.53E – 031 km S 78° E of Looc (Occidental Mindoro)https://t.co/EyHHFOTWRI pic.twitter.com/aOyOYADaF6
