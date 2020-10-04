Magnitude 5.4 earthquake rocks Mindoro

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook parts of the Philippines early Monday morning, October 5.

The Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded the epicentre at Looc, Occidental Mindoro at around 2:16 am, (October 4, 10:16 pm UAE time).

Reported instrumental intensities were as follows:

Intensity 4 – Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity 3 – San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Roxas, Oriental Mindoro

Netizens share that tremors were felt as far as Metro Manila, with a reported intensity of Intensity 2 at the cities of Makati and Quezon.

Here’s the official bulletin from PHIVOLCS: