Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Global launch expected for new COVID-19 test that show results in 15 minutes for only $5 (Php250)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

The world continues to develop solutions to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease, including the upcoming launch of a newly-developed testing kit that shows COVID-19 results in 15-30 minutes.

120m rapid antigen tests from two companies will be provided to low and middle-income countries that will cost only $5 (Php 250).

RELATED STORY: Philippines permits antigen test to detect COVID-19 rapidly

These tests look similar to pregnancy tests, where two blue lines confirmed that a person is positive for the virus. However, it should only be processed and read by health workers.

This new rapid yet high-quality test will enable countries to conduct mass screenings especially for their health workers, who have been suffering and dying in numbers due to the spread of COVID-19, as per The Guardian.

READ ON:  LOOK: Ras Al Khaimah opens AED50 rapid laser screening center

The World Health Organization has already given its emergency approval for one of these two rapid tests, with the other expected to receive a similar approval in the coming days.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Woman in Dubai stabs flat mate while sleeping

Woman in Dubai stabs flat mate while sleeping

5 mins ago
Photo of Man charged by court for stealing cigarettes, energy drinks worth AED214,000

Man charged by court for stealing cigarettes, energy drinks worth AED214,000

35 mins ago
Photo of COVID-19 test center workers arrested for giving out negative results in exchange of cash

COVID-19 test center workers arrested for giving out negative results in exchange of cash

45 mins ago
Photo of COVID-19 stress sends Dubai man to prison to be followed by deportation

COVID-19 stress sends Dubai man to prison to be followed by deportation

50 mins ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close