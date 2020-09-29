Global launch expected for new COVID-19 test that show results in 15 minutes for only $5 (Php250)

The world continues to develop solutions to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease, including the upcoming launch of a newly-developed testing kit that shows COVID-19 results in 15-30 minutes.

120m rapid antigen tests from two companies will be provided to low and middle-income countries that will cost only $5 (Php 250).

These tests look similar to pregnancy tests, where two blue lines confirmed that a person is positive for the virus. However, it should only be processed and read by health workers.

This new rapid yet high-quality test will enable countries to conduct mass screenings especially for their health workers, who have been suffering and dying in numbers due to the spread of COVID-19, as per The Guardian.

The World Health Organization has already given its emergency approval for one of these two rapid tests, with the other expected to receive a similar approval in the coming days.