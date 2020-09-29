Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai opens three new COVID-19 testing centers

Staff Report

Three new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centers have been opened in Dubai, Khaleej Times reported.

According to the Dubai Health Authority, the new centers are located in Al Rashidiya Majlis, Al Hamriya Port Majlis and Jumeirah 1 Port Majlis. Each of them can carry out 550 tests a day, and will operate throughout the week from 11 AM to 6 PM.

The public can now undergo PCR tests at these centers provided they complete the registration and book an appointment through the DHA toll-free number 800342.

With this, the number of centers dedicated for COVID-19 testing increases to five, including the ones in Al Shabab Al Ahli and Al Nasr Clubs.

As of today, DHA is now conducting over 78,000 COVID-19 tests daily.

