RTA resumes Dubai-Sharjah bus transport routes from September 27

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, in collaboration with Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority, has resumed the operation of three intercity bus service for riders shuttling between the two Emirates. Two of these routes are starting operation on Sunday, September 27th, and the third one will start operation two weeks later

“The first of the three routes, E303, starts from the Union Metro Station in Dubai and heads to Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah. The second route, E307A, starts from Abu Hail Metro Station in Dubai and heads to Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah as well. These two routes start operation on Sunday, September 27th. The third route, E315, will start from Etisalat Metro Station in Dubai and head to Muwaileh Bus Station and will start after two weeks, Sharjah,” said Adel Sharkri, Director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA.

“The three routes are vital for the integration of public transport networks between Dubai and Sharjah. These routes are transitional to riders returning to Sharjah starting their journey off three metro stations in Dubai (Union, Abu Hail and Etisalat). They will ease the mobility of commuters between the two Emirates, especially those living in Sharjah and working in Dubai.

“RTA is keen on implementing the precautionary measures against the spread of Covid-19. It urges bus riders in Dubai and intercity bus riders to comply with the precautionary measures in place such as physical distancing, and the wearing of face masks to prevent the spread of the virus and safeguard the public health of community members,” he added.

It is noteworthy that RTA had suspended the intercity bus service between Dubai and Sharjah in implementing the national disinfection programme launched by the UAE for the protection of the community against the global coronavirus pandemic.