Abu Dhabi to reopen entertainment, gaming halls up to 60% capacity

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, ADDED, has permitted the owners and managers of recreational and entertainment play halls inside and outside commercial centres and malls in the emirate of Abu Dhabi to re-establish their activities and open them to the public.

This is in accordance with specific instructions and requirements that protect the health and safety of members of the community, in line with the directives of The Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee for COVID-19 Pandemic.

Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Under-Secretary of ADDED, said that this announcement falls within the procedures and circulars recently issued by ADDED for the return and resumption of economic activities in the emirate of Abu Dhabi in accordance with specific rules and guidelines that must be implemented and followed to preserve the security, health, and safety of all members of the community.

“The restoration of amusement and entertainment centres and electronic gaming venues represent an important step towards revitalising the community and the gathering areas of the members of the Abu Dhabi community and providing safe and entertaining means to enhance the public’s confidence to return to recreational and tourism activities,” he stated.

ADDED specified, in detail, in its circulars to the owners and managers of recreational and entertainment play halls, the various precautionary measures and controls. The most important of these is to adhere to the daily and periodic sterilisation procedures, to make hand sanitisers available in all public spaces and payment points, and to disinfect all children’s games and equipment.

In its circular, ADDED stressed the need for all workers in these halls to undergo a COVID-19 examination and not start working before making sure that they are all free from any infections. The staff must wash their hands periodically and take into account appropriate social distancing between workers and visitors by at least two metres, as well as using signs set on the ground to indicate the necessity of physical distancing, measuring the temperatures of all workers periodically during the day, and committing to wearing masks and gloves at all times, and changing them periodically during the day.

The department directed hall owners to ensure that their workers encourage the visitors to pay using the contactless features to avoid the transmission of infection through contact, to measure visitor temperatures before entering the halls located outside the commercial centres, and to deny entry to any visitor if they show any symptoms of COVID-19, while also preventing visitors who do not adhere to wearing masks from entering the premises.

The Department detailed out the procedures and controls specific to the areas and games that use plastic balls. They should not exceed 30 percent of the total game capacity, with deep sterilization of the place of plastic ball games once every hour and at the beginning and end of the working day. In addition to taking all the protective measures used inside the hall.