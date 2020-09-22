Latest News

Struggling Filipino father who barters chicken online loses money in scam

A father from Naga City who’s struggling to buy his children gadgets needed for their online learning classes was duped out of cash by scammers on Facebook.

Rommel Enriquez, 46, said he was trading chicken online. So, when a certain Mondejar Antonnette added him on Facebook, he gladly accepted the friend request as she could be a potential customer, reported Inquirer.

After some time, Antonnette sent him some private messages asking him if he already received cash aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

In a series of screenshots that he uploaded on Facebook to show how he was conned out of Php6,500 cash by the scammers, he shared: “Meron tumawag at friend request tapos ayan na nangyari ubos yung ang GCash ko. Yung benta ko po sa mga rabbit para ipambayad sa trabahador, inubos nila.”


The scammer started a conversation with him saying: “Hello po may ayuda ka din sa na sa GCash pinadala… naka receive ka na ba ng amount at reference number?”

Enriquez replied and said that he has not received any aid from DSWD. The swindler then told him that someone will message him on the aid that he can claim immediately.

Another user named Mea Lenna then messaged him, asking if Enriquez’s account was verified. She later on asked if he could provide her with his cellphone number.

Lenna told Enriquez that his account has been verified and asked the unknowing victim to send her the four-digit mobile personal identification number (MPIN).

The poor father then noticed that all his money amounting to Php6,5000 disappeared from the app and he did not receive any response since then.

He added that the scammers used his account to purchase items online.


