Tourist camps in Dubai required to secure permit to operate this winter – officials

Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) held a virtual meeting with leading tour operators to discuss a range of new guidelines that are being developed for tourist camps across the city that will positively impact the business of travel companies, further enhance the tourism experience and reinforce Dubai’s position as a must-visit destination. The new features that will be rolled out for tourist camps is based on the latest Executive Council Resolution No. (24) of 2020 that was issued by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

His Excellency, Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai Tourism, commented: “As we continue to take a measured and coordinated approach towards a full reopening of the tourism sector, the strategic directive by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai on regulating tourist camp operations is a timely boost to the business of travel companies, and is a reflection of our commitment to work closely with our stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable and resilient tourism economy. The Resolution is also testament to the continued support of our visionary leadership to showcase Dubai as the most preferred destination that provides UAE residents and visitors a diversity of experiences. Dubai Tourism will continue to work with its stakeholders and partners to further strengthen Dubai’s destination proposition and ensure that it stays at the forefront of the world’s widely recommended cities for global travellers.”

During the meeting with about 100 tour operators, Dubai Tourism provided key insights into the Executive Council Resolution for operating tourist camps that will enable tour operators to provide an enhanced package of quality tourism services and experiences. Under the new regulations tour operators will be allowed to provide overnight stays, as part of the package of services offered to the camp guests, which also includes dining experiences, recreational and entertainment activities.

Tourist camps will also be placed under different categories depending on the type of camp and package of services provided to guests. Each category will have its own criteria and list of requirements, as well as minimum services that tour companies must meet or provide in order to obtain a permit from Dubai Tourism to operate the holiday facility. All services must be clearly communicated to the guests while Dubai Tourism can change the category of the camp based on the services provided by the operator. Camp operators must also follow all health, sanitation, safety and security requirements.

The new guidelines for tourist camps along with the new format and features will be finalised shortly and communicated to tour operators by Dubai Tourism, following feedback received from the concerned stakeholders and partners including other government entities. The meeting concluded with a Q & A session with Dubai Tourism providing advice on numerous areas including permit renewals and fee waivers, and additional information on camp activities, facilities and services and ways of increasing the size of existing camps.

As part of the great outdoors, the tourist camps highlight the variety and blend of traditional and modern experiences that underpin the array of Dubai’s offerings. A tourist camp is defined as any permanent or temporary site approved by Dubai Tourism and developed by a tour operator in a desert, mountain, valley or nature reserve or any other location for the purpose of providing tourism services and offerings to both residents and visitors.

The Executive Council Resolution states that Dubai Tourism is the sole entity responsible for regulating and establishing standards for the set up and operation of tourist camps in Dubai, and that tourist camps can be established in the Emirate only after obtaining a permit from the Department. The Resolution is applicable to all tourist camps in Dubai, including those within private development zones, free zones and the Dubai International Financial Centre.