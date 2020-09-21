Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Fog causes 21 vehicle pile-up accident in Sharjah

Sharjah Police reported that 21 vehicles piled-up in an accident along Emirates Road towards Um Al Quwain on Monday, September 21.

Two individuals have been injured from the incident.

Authorities reported that the incident was due to dense fog formation.

The public is advised to take extra care on the road to avoid further accidents.

Sharjah Police calls on motorists to abide and strictly follow traffic laws during fog formation which include the following:

– Parking vehicles with proper distance

– Using fog lighting and avoiding usage of quad alert lights except in total vehicle stops

– Adherence to speed limits

– Proper distance between vehicles

– Paying full attention on the road

– Practice full caution while driving through fog to avoid potential hazards

