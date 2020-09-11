Latest News

REVEALED: More details on Dubai retail store shut down for violating COVID-19 measures

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago

More details about the retail store shutdown by the Dubai Economy for flouting COVID-19 measures have surfaced.

The Al Rigga branch of the retail store was slapped with AED50,000 in penalty due to the incident that happened last Wednesday. Its store management was also summoned.

“Dubai Economy recently summoned the management of a department store that failed to comply with the precautionary measures against Covid-19, most notably physical distancing, during a discount sale,” the Dubai Media Office said in a tweet.

On social media, some photos and videos of the flash sale show a large crowd thronging the store. In a video, the crowd is seen disregarding the social distancing rules in place.

“The sale had seen visitors thronging the store, ignoring the risk of physical contact,” it added. “Dubai Economy emphasizes the need for all stores in Dubai to commit to the precautionary measures when launching any promotions or discounts.”

In an interview with The National, the co-owner of the retail store explained that they did not expect “such a massive crowd” would come.

He also claimed that they were the ones who reported the incident to the police.

The authorities however reminded that shops must have safety measures and proper protocol in place, in order to avoid such incidents from happening, as it puts the safety of people in danger.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Two Filipino survivors from missing ship in Japan set to return home next week

Two Filipino survivors from missing ship in Japan set to return home next week

28 mins ago
Photo of Now in safe hands: Newborn baby found among plants Parañaque

Now in safe hands: Newborn baby found among plants Parañaque

3 hours ago
Photo of WATCH: 700 OFWs lose Php160M to ‘scammer queen’

WATCH: 700 OFWs lose Php160M to ‘scammer queen’

3 hours ago
Photo of UAE releases 95 Filipino inmates from prison

UAE releases 95 Filipino inmates from prison

4 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close