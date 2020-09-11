COVID-19 cases in UAE increase more than five times in just 1 month

The number of coronavirus cases in the UAE has increased fivefold in just one month, the government announced in a special briefing held Thursday, September 10.

Most of the confirmed COVID-19 cases over this period are men constituting 62 percent of the total number of infections as compared to 38 percent among women.

During the special briefing, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector, also revealed that 12 percent of COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks were UAE citizens and returning residents.

Although they obtained negative results in their country of departure, Dr. Al Hosani said that most of those who tested positive for COVID-19 did not adhere to quarantine procedures.

On Thursday night, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 930 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest number of infection in the country in the past four months.

MoHAP also announced 586 new recoveries and five deaths.

The total tally of COVID-19 patients now climbs to 76,911. Of his number, 67,945 have already recovered while 398 have died.

MoHAP assured the public that the country is tapping all possible means to contain the number of COVID-19 infections and protect the safety and wellbeing of everyone.